Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,121,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19,941.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,779,000 after acquiring an additional 493,146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,273,000 after acquiring an additional 386,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 16,087.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 264,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,793,000 after acquiring an additional 262,710 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $6,020,166.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,666.52. The trade was a 43.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. This represents a 32.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,227 shares of company stock worth $18,520,913. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:WSM opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

