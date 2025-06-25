Blue Trust Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 24,005 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. UBS Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,786.94. This trade represents a 19.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

