Blue Trust Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $83,550,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,493,000 after buying an additional 562,976 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after buying an additional 454,956 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,197,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,340.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 445,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after buying an additional 441,334 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $123.31.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

