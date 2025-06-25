Blue Trust Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

