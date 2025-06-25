Blue Trust Inc. Sells 393 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

