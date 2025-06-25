Blue Trust Inc. Sells 877 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 382,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 161,461 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

