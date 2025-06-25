Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$264.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$264.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$277.00 to C$270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$286.00 to C$278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

TSE BYD opened at C$212.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$205.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$216.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$191.27 and a 12-month high of C$268.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Group Services

In other news, Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$201.74 per share, with a total value of C$30,261.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

