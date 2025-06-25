Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Financial Analysis

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brilliant Earth Group and Kingold Jewelry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliant Earth Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 0.00

Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.80, suggesting a potential upside of 34.33%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliant Earth Group $422.16 million 0.32 $540,000.00 ($0.01) -134.00 Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Kingold Jewelry”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brilliant Earth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Risk & Volatility

Brilliant Earth Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 50.3, indicating that its stock price is 4,930% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 84.5% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliant Earth Group 0.53% 0.81% 0.31% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats Kingold Jewelry on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Kingold Jewelry

(Get Free Report)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.