Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $28.43

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $19.67 on Friday. Cohu has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $914.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Cohu had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,615,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 18.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,731,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 585,234 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 101.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 967,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after acquiring an additional 487,800 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,139,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,420,000 after acquiring an additional 390,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after acquiring an additional 315,605 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

