Brokerages Set Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Target Price at $163.16

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.16.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Hess Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $138.62 on Friday. Hess has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $29,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,679 shares in the company, valued at $264,319,549.22. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 650,000 shares of company stock worth $91,845,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,873,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,570,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,497 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 16,134.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,546,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,470,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $196,457,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 94.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,408,000 after purchasing an additional 992,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,787,000 after purchasing an additional 927,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

