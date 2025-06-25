Brokerages Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) PT at $103.69

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

