Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Buys £51,216 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) insider Jacky Simmonds acquired 2,200 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,328 ($31.69) per share, for a total transaction of £51,216 ($69,719.58).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,328 ($31.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bunzl plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,210 ($30.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,732 ($50.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,363.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,939.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,375 ($45.94).

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.