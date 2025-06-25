Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cabot were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $37,961,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,901,000 after buying an additional 141,050 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 10,385.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after buying an additional 103,380 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cabot by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cabot Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

