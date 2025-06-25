Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,761 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 378,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.26. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a one year low of $113.70 and a one year high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

