Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,151,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $299,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,961,000 after buying an additional 1,143,079 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,436,000 after buying an additional 860,554 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 726,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $182.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,398 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

