Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $220.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.