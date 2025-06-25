Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 473 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.1%

WEC stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.8975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

