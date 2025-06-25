Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSL opened at $372.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

