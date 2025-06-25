CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

