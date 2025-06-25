CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YOU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after buying an additional 1,463,748 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after buying an additional 1,422,999 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $37,697,000. Ribbit Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $14,598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,519,000 after buying an additional 501,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $7,896,086.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,673.70. The trade was a 82.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 957,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,155,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of YOU opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.22.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

