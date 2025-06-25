Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,166 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 612,495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,247 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Glj Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Read Our Latest Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 3.6%

CLF stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.