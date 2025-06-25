CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CMS Energy by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

