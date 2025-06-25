Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $421.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $301.00 to $421.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 12.1%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $344.82 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.44 and its 200 day moving average is $240.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 3.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,741 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $430,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,375. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.02, for a total transaction of $546,599.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $23,053,486.56. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,915 shares of company stock valued at $48,349,215. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

