Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $514.21 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.79 and its 200-day moving average is $419.91.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total transaction of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at $13,448,468.70. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

