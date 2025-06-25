CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. CommScope traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 10820818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CommScope by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.29.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

