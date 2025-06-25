Contrasting J. W. Mays (MAYS) and Its Peers

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of J. W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of J. W. Mays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J. W. Mays and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio J. W. Mays $21.59 million -$410,000.00 -973.03 J. W. Mays Competitors $3.49 billion $127.83 million 12.58

J. W. Mays’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than J. W. Mays. J. W. Mays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. W. Mays -0.34% -0.14% -0.08% J. W. Mays Competitors -5.93% -10.73% 0.15%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares J. W. Mays and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

J. W. Mays has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. W. Mays’ competitors have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

J. W. Mays competitors beat J. W. Mays on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

J. W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

