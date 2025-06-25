Critical Analysis: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) vs. Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 13.23% 10.29% 6.78% Aware -30.44% -16.17% -11.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Aware”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $2.14 billion 11.89 $263.03 million $6.64 88.79 Aware $17.39 million 2.32 -$4.43 million ($0.25) -7.64

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aware. Aware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tyler Technologies and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 4 9 0 2.69 Aware 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $680.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Tyler Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Aware.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Aware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Aware on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management. It also provides public administration solutions, such as civic services; financial applications with human resources, revenue management, tax billing, utilities, asset management, and payment processing; property and recording service that manages appraisal services, valuation, tax billing and collections, assessment administration, and land and official records; and permitting, licensing, and regulatory management solutions. In addition, the company offers courts and public safety solutions; school ERP and student transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and health and human services solutions. Further, the company offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Aware

Aware, Inc., an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine. It also provides BioSP, a biometric integration platform-as-a-service that enables biometric data processing and management functionality in a web services architecture; WebEnroll, a browser-based biometric enrollment and data management solution; and AwareID, a software-as-a-service that provides identity verification and continuous authentication capabilities. In addition, the company offers biometrics applications, such as Nexa line, a biometric search and match SDKs including Nexa Fingerprint, Nexa Face, Nexa Iris, and Nexa Voice; and AwareXM, an interoperable fingerprint matching SDK that provides fingerprint minutiae extraction, template generation, and fingerprint authentication. Further, it sells imaging products used in medical and advanced imaging application; and offers software maintenance, program management, and software engineering services. The company sells its products, services, and solutions through systems integrators, direct, and original equipment manufacturers and value added resellers channel. Aware, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

