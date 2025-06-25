Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 62.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus raised Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

In other Crown Castle news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

