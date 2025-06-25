Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 8,705 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $100,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,660,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 15,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 281,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,544,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

GOOGL opened at $166.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.61. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

About Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

