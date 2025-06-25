Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 371.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 42,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 128,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.5% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in NVIDIA by 18.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 245,716 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 38,873 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $7,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,723,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,832,438.50. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,834,570 shares in the company, valued at $269,461,641.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock worth $483,709,832. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

