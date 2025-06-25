CV Advisors LLC Takes $608,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.2% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 49,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 16,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

