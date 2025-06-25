D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX)

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. D Boral Capital raised Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medicus Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medicus Pharma Price Performance

MDCX opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Medicus Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Equities analysts expect that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Velocity Fund Partners, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,248,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,080,280.52. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Medicus Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medicus Pharma by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 204,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $4,710,000.

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

