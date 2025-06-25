D. Boral Capital Upgrades CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) to Buy

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 213.81% from the company’s previous close.

CERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. D Boral Capital downgraded CERo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CERo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

CERO stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. CERo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $895.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($31.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CERo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CERo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CERo Therapeutics by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,585,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,021 shares during the period. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC increased its position in shares of CERo Therapeutics by 550.4% in the fourth quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 9,393,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,949,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

