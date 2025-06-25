D Boral Capital Upgrades CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) to Strong-Buy

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at D Boral Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital raised shares of CERo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

CERo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERO opened at $9.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. CERo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $895.40.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($31.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC increased its position in CERo Therapeutics by 550.4% in the fourth quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 9,393,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,265 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in CERo Therapeutics by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,585,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,021 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CERo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CERo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

