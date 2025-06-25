DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.
Wabash National Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $443.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.
