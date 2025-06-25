DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

