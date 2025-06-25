Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $67.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $73.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. Kroger has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $72,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,370.19. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,083,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,057.28. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,793 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,358. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,979,000 after purchasing an additional 773,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,479,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,863,000 after buying an additional 186,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,768,000 after buying an additional 916,230 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

