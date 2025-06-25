DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

DXCM stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,445.60. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

