DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James Financial

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $260.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00. Raymond James Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $201.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.29.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.5%

DASH opened at $236.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.72 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average is $190.12. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $237.42.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total value of $9,765,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,868,519.50. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total value of $3,711,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 887,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,674,041.84. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,559 shares of company stock valued at $66,306,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

