DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DDI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ DDI opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 1,376.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 70.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

