Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $180.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

