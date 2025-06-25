Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.82 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 91,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Apple by 64.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 48,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 254,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 23,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day moving average is $220.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 price target (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.86.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

