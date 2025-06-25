ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Stock Price Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 5,850,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 1,808,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

ECD Automotive Design Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.31.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ECD Automotive Design, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

