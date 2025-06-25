Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Decreased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Edison International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Edison International by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,620,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Edison International Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.