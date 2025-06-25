Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 10,300 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

