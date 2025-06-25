Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,491,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

