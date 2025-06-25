Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,956,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in IQVIA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,461,000 after acquiring an additional 712,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,315,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,012,000 after buying an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,380,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $158.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

