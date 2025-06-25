Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,917,535.36. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $563,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,129.12. The trade was a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,755 shares of company stock worth $8,898,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

NTRA opened at $171.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 1.74. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

