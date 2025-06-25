Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Tyson Foods by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,454,000 after buying an additional 427,582 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,502,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 195,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 50,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

