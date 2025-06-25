Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,914 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,379.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

